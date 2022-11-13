Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one.
The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable snow is Nov. 21.
A record snowfall of 1.2 inches also was set in Cincinnati Saturday. That broke the old record of 0.7 set on that date in 2013.
Temperatures in the past several days also are colder than usual, including Saturday, when Dayton’s high was 45 degrees and its low was 31. Normal highs for the middle of November are in the low- to mid-50s, according to NWS.
In contrast, November started off “very mild,” NWS said via Twitter. The average daily temperature through the first 10 days of the month showed Columbus at 57.9 degrees, Dayton at 58.2 and Cincinnati at 58.9.
“This will go down as the 3rd warmest 10-day stretch at the start of November,” NWS tweeted Friday.
