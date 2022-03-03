DaytonDefense to become part of Dayton Development Coalition

The Dayton Development Coalition’s mission is to promote the growth of businesses in the Dayton region, across all industries.

“The alignment of these two missions have made it an exciting next step to combine our efforts and resources towards supporting businesses ... so we can more effectively work together,” the statement said.

Last week, Shannon Joyce Neal, the coalition’s vice president of strategic communications. explained what would happen with formal approval of the deal.

“With this agreement, the DaytonDefense mission and programs would become a part of the Dayton Development Coalition, expanding their focus and emphasis on the many businesses in Dayton that are a part of the defense industrial base.”

DaytonDefense will continue to exist in name and brand, and the DaytonDefense name will still be used for events and collaboration, she said.