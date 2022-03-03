DaytonDefense to become part of Dayton Development Coalition

The Dayton Development Coalition and DaytonDefense have announced that DaytonDefense’s membership and board of directors have voted to transfer its brand and operations to the DDC.
“We believe our close collaboration over the years provides a strong foundation for this new path forward,” a statement issued today said.
The decision means DaytonDefense will be a part of the Dayton Development Coalition, “expanding the DDC’s focus and emphasis on the many businesses in the Dayton region that are a part of the defense industrial base,” the statement said.
DaytonDefense has supported networking, representation and opportunities for defense-related organizations in and around Dayton – promoting collaboration and growth among organizations supporting the defense community, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Springfield Air National Guard Base since 1995, it said in the stattement.
The two organizations just last week pledged to protect Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the catalyst behind 32,000 direct and 103,000 indirect Dayton-area jobs and about 17% of the region’s economy.
The Dayton Development Coalition’s mission is to promote the growth of businesses in the Dayton region, across all industries.
“The alignment of these two missions have made it an exciting next step to combine our efforts and resources towards supporting businesses ... so we can more effectively work together,” the statement said.
Last week, Shannon Joyce Neal, the coalition’s vice president of strategic communications. explained what would happen with formal approval of the deal.
“With this agreement, the DaytonDefense mission and programs would become a part of the Dayton Development Coalition, expanding their focus and emphasis on the many businesses in Dayton that are a part of the defense industrial base.”
DaytonDefense will continue to exist in name and brand, and the DaytonDefense name will still be used for events and collaboration, she said.
