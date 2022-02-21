Dayton construction firm lands big Wright Patt contract

A Dayton construction company has landed an $8.8 million construction contract for work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Department of Defense recent announced.
Butt Construction Co. Inc., was awarded an $8,774,200 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build renovation at Wright-Patterson.
Bids were solicited via the internet with five received, the DOD said.
Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2023.
Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,774,200 were obligated at the time of the award.
The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Ky. A message was left the public affairs office there.
In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson to have basewide active-shooter exercise Wednesday
2
Truckers weather rising diesel prices as fuel stocks fall
3
West Central Ohio faces a small increase in ICU COVID-19 cases; numbers...
4
Kratom: What is it and should it be regulated in Ohio?
5
COVID boosters: Who should get them and when?
About the Author