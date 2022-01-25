Dayton city commissioner named to national transportation, infrastructure group

Dayton City Commissioner Christopher Shaw will serve a one-year term on a national group advocating for transportation and infrastructure policies.
National Leagues of Cities President Vince Williams announced Shaw’s appointment to its Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee. Williams is the mayor of Union City, Georgia.
Shaw will oversee the NLC’s federal advocacy and policy priorities through “strategic direction and guidance,” according to a city of Dayton press release.
“Investments in our roads and public transportation infrastructure are critical for Dayton’s continued economic growth,” Shaw said. “As a committee member, I’m looking forward to advocating for cities to be able to put funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to use quickly to address communities’ most pressing needs.”
The NLC’s work involves policy development of infrastructure and transportation technology.
Williams said the committee gathers insights from communities that NLC members serve and said he looked “forward to working with him to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”
