Dayton, Cincinnati see rainfall breaking records over 100 years old

A storm moves over Dayton.
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Dayton and Cincinnati both saw record-breaking rainfall on Friday, in both locations breaking records for single-day rainfall over 100 years old, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

In Dayton, the NWS measured 1.41 inches of rainfall at the Dayton International Airport.

The previous record for rain on July 16 was for 1.23 inches, set in 1909, 112 years ago.

Cincinnati saw even more rainfall, with the NWS measuring 1.86 inches of rain at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Cincinnati’s previous record was even older, with 1.48 inches of rain reported in 1872, 149 years ago.

The record-breaking rain came as thunderstorms pushed through the area Friday bringing down trees and branches and causing power outages.

