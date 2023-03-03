Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus break daily rainfall record for today

Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus all broke the daily rainfall record for today.
A record rainfall of 2.31 inches was set in Dayton, which broke the old record of 1.21 set in 1953.
With rain still falling, the National Weather Service said the record would be updated at the end of the day.
The record of 1.95 inches was recorded in Cincinnati, which broke the old record of 1.4 inches set in 1977.
Columbus recorded 1.45 inches, which broke the old record of 1.31 set in 2020.
