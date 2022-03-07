Dayton-area continues to report dramatic decrease in COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions

The Dayton-area is reporting an even more rapid decrease of coronavirus in its ICUs. Only eight patients had the virus as of Monday, according to OHA. The last time the region saw fewer COVID patients in its ICUs was July.

Compared to 60 days ago, coronavirus patients in west central Ohio’s ICUs have decreased by 92%. During that same time period the number of ICU patients with the virus has dropped by 89% statewide and declined by 77% in southwest Ohio.

The state added 57 daily COVID hospitalizations and eight ICU admissions on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the fifth day in a row fewer than 100 daily hospitalizations have been reported and seventh consecutive day fewer than 10 daily ICU admissions were reported.

Ohio is averaging 106 coronavirus hospitalizations a day and 11 ICU admissions a day in the past 21 days, according to ODH.

Ohio recorded 431 COVID cases in the last day, its second fewest number of daily cases reported in the last three weeks. Daily cases have remained under 1,000 for the past four days, with Sunday’s 360 daily COVID cases marking the fewest reported in at least three weeks.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 1,251 coronavirus cases a day, according to ODH.

Nearly 62% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.91% of adults and 65.78% of people ages 5 and older. About 57.25% of residents, including 66.75% of adults and 60.86% of those 5 and older, have finished their vaccination, according to the state health department.

As of Monday, 7.23 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 6.69 million people have completed it. More than 3.4 million of Ohioans have received a booster or additional vaccine, according to ODH.