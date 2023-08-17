Dayton airport staff say Avelo flight to Orlando will stop; airline less clear

Avelo Airlines, Dayton’s newest airline, is going to cease service at the Dayton International Airport, which means the aviation facility will lose one of its two flights to Orlando, Florida, airport officials said Thursday afternoon.

Avelo’s flight from the Gem City to the Florida vacation destination only took to the skies seven months ago. Airport officials said the flight had good passenger traffic and they wish the air carrier gave the service more time to “mature” and catch on.

“I think the Dayton community did everything we possibly could do, because the load factors were really great with that flight,” said Linda Hughes, Dayton’s air service manager. “I can’t speculate as to why we didn’t get to mature a little longer.”

Later Thursday, Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff issued a statement making the changes sound less certain. She said Avelo is selling tickets through the current booking schedule between Dayton and Orlando.

“We continuously evaluate each destination and route we serve,” she said. “If there are any changes to our service in Dayton, our customers will be the first to be notified.”

In June, about 91% of Avelo’s seats on planes flying out of Dayton were full, Hughes said.

But a few weeks ago, while announcing that Avelo would extend bookings into 2024, Goff, the spokesperson, said that while bookings had been steady, higher sales levels would be welcome and needed.

Hughes said it’s disappointing that Dayton is losing Avelo, but the airport still has service to the Orlando Sanford International Airport through Allegiant. Like Avelo’s service, Allegiant’s flight also operates twice a week.

Airport officials said it’s not yet clear when Avelo’s last Dayton-Orlando flight will occur.

Avelo made a splash last fall when it announced it was starting service from Dayton to the Orlando International Airport twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Avelo was the first new airline the Dayton International Airport added since 2016, when Allegiant launched service to two Florida markets.

The low-cost airline has offered fares out of Dayton for as low as $34, though fees are added for bags and other services.

Avelo’s flight to Orlando began on Jan. 13, and about 6,750 passengers flew on Avelo’s Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft from Dayton to Florida this year, through the end of June.

Some local travelers recently started questioning whether Avelo was preparing to pull out of the Dayton market when they noticed that one-way fares shot up in price in late September.

On its website, Avelo advertises one-way fares as low as $34 in late August and early September. But the company’s listed fares for Sept. 8 and beyond are $499.

Avelo recently told this newspaper that it was extending bookings from Dayton to the theme park capital of the world out through mid-February.

The Dayton International Airport saw its passenger traffic decline year-over-year for four consecutive months between March and June.

But Hughes said passenger traffic grew 10.5% in July, compared to July 2022, and passenger traffic for the year is up about 1.2%.

Hughes said she believes if Avelo gave its Dayton flight more time to “mature,” the company eventually could have received the kind of pricing it wanted.

“Hopefully they’ll come back one day,” she said.

The Dayton airport will see its service to Denver restored next month, after losing that flight several years ago during the pandemic.

The Denver flight will be offered daily. The Dayton airport has service to 13 nonstop destinations.

“There are good things on the horizon,” Hughes said.

Avelo this year announced that it was ending service in other markets that it said underperformed expectations, including the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport and the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, both in Virginia.