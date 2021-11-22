Dayton Airport passenger traffic bests 2020 so far by 52%

COVID-19 is still very much a factor when it comes to air travel. “My belief is, it’s going to take time.”

Caption Passengers at the Dayton International Airport check in for departing flights on Tuesday, September 24. Airfares will start rising in about three weeks in advance of the holiday travel season, according to a report released Tuesday. An analysis of last year’s air fares by the comparison travel website Kayak found that average prices for domestic travel for Thanksgiving jumped 17 percent above the lowest average fares after mid-October. For Christmas and New Year’s Eve, average fares increased up to 51 percent and 25 percent, respectively, after mid-October. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

“No, it’s not over,” he added, referring to the pandemic.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday was the single busiest air travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, as it screened 2.24 million travelers.

The TSA expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, compared with nearly 26 million in the same time period in 2019, Reuters News Service reported.