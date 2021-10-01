springfield-news-sun logo
Dave Chappelle returns to Netflix next week

By , Dayton Daily News
8 minutes ago
“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says.

Dave Chappelle will return to Netflix with a new stand-up special titled “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The special is directed by Emmy winner Stan Lathan, who has helmed all six of Chappelle’s Netflix specials.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” said Chappelle in the special’s recently released trailer. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean. I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Dubbed the “sixth chapter,” “The Closer” follows “The Age of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation” and “Sticks and Stones.” In particular, “Sticks and Stones” garnered three Emmys, including outstanding writing for a variety special and outstanding variety special.

See the trailer here.

