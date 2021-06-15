Cure what ‘ales’ you: Celtic Fest Ohio returns this weekend

After a year of cancellations, festival organizers near Waynesville say they’re suffering from “Celtic-fest-itus.”
Celtic Fest Ohio, located at 10542 State Rt. 73 in Waynesville, will take place this weekend, all in one day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets to the festival cost $15 for attendees 13 years old and up and can be purchased online at bigtickets.com/e/celticfestohio/2021/. Tickets are also available for $50 per person for the Taste of the Isles event — an opportunity to sample traditional Celtic foods in the “Feast Hall.”
“Well, if you’re like us at ‘Renaissance Park’ near Waynesville, OH, we all are suffering from ‘Celtic-fest-itus,’ stated a release from Celtic Fest Ohio. “There is no vaccination or magic pill, and we have a cure that doesn’t involve rolling up your sleeve.”
That cure festival organizers are referring to is the jam-packed lineup of music, dancing, food and other entertainment planned for Saturday.
“It will surely cure what ‘ales’ you,” the release stated. “And speaking of ale, we have plenty of frosty adult beverages from Guinness to numerous craft beers, Celtic concoctions and special tastings.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Music begins promptly at 11 a.m. with Miami Valley Pipes and Drums playing their front gate performance to welcome Celtic Fest attendees. At the same time, Father Son and Friends kick-off the music on the grounds’ main stage.
Other acts scheduled throughout the day include Off Kilter, The Drowsy Lads, Jameson’s Folly, Bastard Bearded Irishmen and more. Dance performances include Dayton Scottish Dancing, Celtic Academy of Irish Dance, Cincinnati Highland Dance, Columbus Celtic Dancing and more.
Food and drink offerings will be plentiful, with Celtic Fest favorites like “gigantic turkey legs,” chicken and chips, “Celtic Baked Potato,” “Celtic Pizza,” The Burger Shack featuring a lamb burger and more.
For the complete lineup for Saturday’s festival, including music, food, schedule of events and activities, visit celticfestohio.com.