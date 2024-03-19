Crumbl Cookies to open Friday in Troy

The Miami Valley’s newest Crumbl Cookies location is opening its doors Friday, March 22 at 1849 W. Main St. in Troy. The store is in the Troy Towne Center near Walmart and Kohl’s.

Those who visit the store on Friday or Saturday will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win free cookies for a year. There will be four winners.

Customers who have downloaded the Crumbl App can participate in a 30-day promotion, using promo code OHTROY, for one free chocolate chip cookie at the Troy location beginning Monday, March 25.

The new store is owned by Reggie Germany and his wife, Keah. Reggie Germany is a former NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, as well as a former Ohio State football player.

According to a press release from Crumbl, he states that “his experience as a former OSU football player, college and high school coach, combined with his wife’s 17 plus years of being a high school FCS (family and consumer science) teacher have prepared them well for this exciting adventure.”

The couple opened their first store in the Dayton area at 1530 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. in February 2022.

“After receiving a box of cookies as a gift, we instantly became Crumbl superfans,” they said. “We feel beyond blessed and can’t wait to help do our part in bringing friends and families together over a box of the world’s best cookies!”

The Troy location will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting Monday, March 25, delivery, curbside pickup and catering will be available.

Other Dayton-area Crumbl stores include 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, 4457 Feedwire Road in Centerville and 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. For more information, visit www.crumblcookies.com.

