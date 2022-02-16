COVID patients represent 1 in 10 hospitalizations in Ohio, Dayton region

New coronavirus cases on Wednesday showed a slight increase, with 2,433 cases reported compared to 2,071 new cases on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. However, the number of new cases recorded Wednesday is nearly half of the state’s 21-day average of 4,635 cases and is the fifth consecutive day that fewer than 3,000 daily cases were recorded in Ohio.

Statewide, there’s been an average of 234 people hospitalized with COVID and 22 admitted to the ICU with the virus over the last three weeks, the ODH reported. In the last day, Ohio added 212 COVID hospitalizations and 22 ICU admissions.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents 61.62% of the state population. This includes 71.66% of adults, 69.57% of those 12 and older and 65.49% of those 5 and older, according to the state health department.

Nearly 6.65 million have completed it, accounting for 56.89% of the population. This includes 66.43% of adults, 64.44% of those 12 and older and 60.46% of those 5 and older, the ODH reported.

More than 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster vaccine doses, including 4,391 in the last day.