COVID death toll in Ohio reaches 35,000 over course of pandemic

There have been more than 35,000 deaths of Ohioans linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations and new cases decline behind the January omicron variant surge.
The Ohio Department of Health on Friday added 413 deaths, bringing the total to 35,005. The state reports deaths twice a week.
Hospitalizations in the Dayton area declined by nearly 30% in the past week. There are 296 COVID hospitalizations as of Friday for the west central Ohio region, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
Southwest Ohio, which includes, Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties, had 535 COVID hospitalizations as of Friday, which represents a 23% decline since last week, OHA data show.
Combined, the regions’ 831 COVID hospitalizations represent more than one-third of all COVID hospitalizations in Ohio. Across the state, one in eight patients are COVID-19 positive, and on Friday the ODH and OHA reported 183 new hospitalizations and 18 new ICU admissions.
The ODH reported 3,263 new cases on Friday, bringing the 21-day average to 7,059. There are a total of more than 2.6 million cases in Ohio since the pandemic began.
Nearly 7.2 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which represents 61.53% of the state’s population, including 71.57% of adults, 69.48% of those 12 and older and 65.39% of those 5 and older, the ODH reported Friday.
More than 6.6 million Ohioans have completed the vaccine, which represents 56.75% of Ohio’s population, including 66.32% of adults, 64.32% of those 12 and older and 60.32% of those 5 and older.
As of Friday, more than 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster vaccine doses, including 5,793 in the last day.
