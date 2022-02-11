COVID death toll in Ohio reaches 35,000 over course of pandemic

The ODH reported 3,263 new cases on Friday, bringing the 21-day average to 7,059. There are a total of more than 2.6 million cases in Ohio since the pandemic began.

Nearly 7.2 million Ohioans have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which represents 61.53% of the state’s population, including 71.57% of adults, 69.48% of those 12 and older and 65.39% of those 5 and older, the ODH reported Friday.

More than 6.6 million Ohioans have completed the vaccine, which represents 56.75% of Ohio’s population, including 66.32% of adults, 64.32% of those 12 and older and 60.32% of those 5 and older.

As of Friday, more than 3.3 million Ohioans have received booster vaccine doses, including 5,793 in the last day.