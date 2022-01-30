COVID-19 cases still high in Ohio, but numbers decrease

In the last 24 hours, 5,224 new cases were reported. That is a decrease from Saturday when 8,609 cases were reported.

Caption State of Ohio COVID-19 Key Points. (Ohio Department of Health) Caption State of Ohio COVID-19 Key Points. (Ohio Department of Health)

The 21-day average of coronavirus reported cases decreased from Saturday’s 19,090 to today’s 18,429 cases.

The number of new hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours decreased from 232 Saturday to 68 Sunday, according to ODH.

The total amount of ICU admissions throughout the pandemic in Ohio is 12,702. In the last 24 hours, 6 new ICU cases were reported, down from 17 on Saturday.

The 21-day ICU admission rate is 32 patients per day.

As of Sunday, 61.30% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. For those 5 and older, 65.15% have started the vaccine. Those 12 and older have a rate of 69.26%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 71.35%.

The rate for all ages who have completed their vaccine is 56.36%. For those 5 and older, 59.90% have finished. Those 12 and older have a finished vaccination rate of 63.99%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 66.01%.