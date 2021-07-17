Coronavirus: State reports just over 480 cases as case average continues to climb

After two days in a row of more than 500 new coronavirus cases, the state reported 486 new cases on Saturday, a slight dip. The 21 day case average currently sits at 298 cases per day and continues to rise as more cases are reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,116,808 cases of COVID-19.
In the past 24 hours, the ODH has reported 28 new hospitalizations, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 61,156 hospitalizations. Currently, 309 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 33% increase in hospitalizations in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. About one in 63 people currently in the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
Yesterday, the ODH reported 26 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total Ohioans killed by the coronavirus to 20,437 people. The 21 day reported death average is seven people a day, the ODH reported.
In the past 24 hours, 6,307 people started their COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,658,766 people, or 48.41% of the state’s population. The ODH reported that 6,474 people completed their vaccine in the past day, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,303,089 people, or 45.37% of the state’s population.