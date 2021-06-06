Coronavirus: State reports fewer than 300 cases Sunday

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported 268 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number reported in the past 21 days. The new cases are fewer than half of the state’s current case average of 655 cases per day.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported 539 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately one in 35 patients. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by 24 percent. In the past 24 hours, 12 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
In the past 24 hours, the ODH reported that just over 10,000 people began their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing those with at least one dose to 5,380,145 people, or just over 46% of the state population. In addition, 20,810 people have completed their dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,763,734 people or 40.75% of the population, the ODH reported.
Today is the deadline to register for the third Vax-A-Million lottery drawing. Anyone eligible must register by 11:59 p.m.
Adults can win $1 million and youths 12 to 17 can win a full-ride four-year college scholarship. The drawing is Monday and winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday on live television.
For last week’s drawing, 3,225,789 Ohioans entered to win the million-dollar prize, while 132,903 youths entered to win a college scholarship, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The number entered in the drawing is still far below the 5.3 million Ohioans who are eligible after receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. If you have already registered, your registration will carry over through all five entries.
To enter, visit ohiovaxamillion.com, or call1-833-427-5634.