Coronavirus: State reported under 200 cases Sunday

The Ohio Hospital Association reported just over 300 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, about one in 59 patients. In the past seven days, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by 22 percent. In southwest Ohio, 86 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, eight people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the ODH reported.

Today is the last day of registration for the last Vax-A-Million drawing. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tonight.