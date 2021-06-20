Coronavirus: State reported under 200 cases Sunday

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 166 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number reported in the past 21 days, bringing the 21 day case average down to 332 cases per day. The Ohio Department of Health reported. The state has not reported more than 400 cases for the past 12 days.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported just over 300 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday, about one in 59 patients. In the past seven days, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by 22 percent. In southwest Ohio, 86 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, eight people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the ODH reported.
Today is the last day of registration for the last Vax-A-Million drawing. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tonight.
More than 5.4 Ohioans have started the vaccination process, but not everyone has opted into the drawing. On Wednesday, 3,428,514 people entered the drawing for $1 million and 150,187 Ohioans entered into the drawing for a college scholarship.
Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Opt-in entries were collected beginning May 18.
Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.