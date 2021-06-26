Coronavirus: State case average drops below 300

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Wednesday to discuss a possible connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and cases of myocarditis in younger people.

“It’s now very clear that this is an extremely rare side effect that only affects a very small number of people following vaccination,” Vanderhoff said. “Most cases are mild, and the individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment.”

Simon Lee, a pediatric cardiologist at The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said symptoms can range from mild to severe, with patients sometimes being admitted to the hospital to monitor inflammation and to make sure the patient doesn’t develop a severe case.

While myocarditis can be caused by multiple things, COVID-19 vaccine-related cases appear to be mild and are resolved without treatment, Lee said.

The CDC also determined that the heart risks due to COVID infections can often be more severe, Vanderhoff said.

“The benefits of these COVID-19 vaccines clearly outweigh the risks,” he said. “For anyone, the risks of COVID-19 are great and can include hospitalizations and death. In fact, 2,767 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among people aged 12-29 years with 316 of those deaths having been reported just since April 1.”