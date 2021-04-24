Coronavirus: Nearly 40 percent of population has at least one vaccine dose

In the past 24 hours, 35,095 people have started their vaccine dose, bringing Ohioans with one dose to 4,549,108 people, or just under 39% of the population. 73,016 people have completed their vaccine within the past day, bringing those with a completed vaccine dose to 3,463,721 people, or just under 30 percent of the population, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
The ODH has reported over 1,500 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing total cases in the state to 1,063,433. The current 21 day case average is 1,877, the ODH reported.
This is the eighth day in a row the state has reported fewer than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in a 24 hour period.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 1,196 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In the past week, there has been an eight percent drop in coronavirus patients. About one in 14 patients currently hospitalized are positive for COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 81 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot on Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most younger than 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the J&J vaccine has important advantages for some people who were anxiously awaiting its return. And the Food and Drug Administration updated online vaccine information leaflets for would-be recipients and health workers, so that shots could resume as early as today.