X

Coronavirus: Nearly 1,500 daily cases reported in Ohio

The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
The Butler County General Health District held a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. Nearly 75 workers and volunteers administered 1500 vaccines during the event. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Daily coronavirus cases remained steady in Ohio as the state reported 1,497 daily cases on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Over the last 21 days, Ohio has reported an average of 1,590 cases a day. Throughout the pandemic the state has recorded 1,013,119 total cases.

ExploreOhioans 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID have slightly increased over the last two weeks after a steady decline in hospitalizations earlier this year.

Ohio reported 963 hospitalized COVID patients on Monday compared to 866 patients on March 16. Hospitalizations have been over 900 for six straight days.

However, hospital capacity is still low. Coronavirus patients account for 3.53% of the state’s hospital beds as of Monday with 33.3% of beds available. In the last two weeks, hospital capacity has hovered around 3 to 3.5%.

ExploreHospital capacity dramatically improves since December surge peak

The state reported 103 daily hospitalizations on Monday, bringing its total to 52,817.

ICU admissions increased by 22 for a total of 7,409.

Starting today, Ohioan ages 16 and older are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. However, some providers were authorized to expand eligibility last week to fill open vaccine clinics.

As of Monday, 3,276,391 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,276,391 people have finished the vaccine.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.