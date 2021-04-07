Coronavirus: Ohio records highest number of daily hospitalizations in three weeks

Ohio reported 1,192 hospitalized patients as of Wednesday. It also marked the fourth day in a row the state’s COVID patient count increased.

The state recorded 13 ICU admissions in the last day, bringing its total to 7,485.

Ohio reported 2,064 daily cases Wednesday. It’s the third time in the last week the state’s daily cases surpassed 2,000. On Monday, Ohio reported 2,918 cases, but the number also included cases from Easter Sunday.

Over the last 21 days, that state has recorded an average of 1,771 cases. After a few weeks of daily cases hovering around 1,500 cases a day, the state is now seeing around 1,800 to 2,000 cases a day.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 1,030,864 total cases, according to ODH.

As of Wednesday, 3,833,939 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 2,289,676 have completed the vaccination.