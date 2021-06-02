Coronavirus: Fewer than 400 cases reported for second time in a week

Tonight, the state will announce the winners of the second Vax-A-Million drawing. The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. on live television.

The state is offering five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships to Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of its Vax-a-Million campaign to increase vaccine rates in the state.

This week’s drawing included 3,225,789 entrants 18 and older for the $1 million prize and 132,903 entrants ages 12 to 17 for the college scholarship. This is an increase of 467,320 entries for the cash prize and 28,518 entries for the scholarship, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Sunday was the deadline to enter for this week’s drawing, Entries not selected automatically carry over to the next drawing.