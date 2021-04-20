Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported for 4th straight day in Ohio

The number of COVID patients hospitalized the state dropped below 1,300 Tuesday, making it the third day in the last four days that hospitalizations remained under the benchmark. The 1,323 hospitalized COIVD patients reported on Monday was the highest number the state recorded in the last two weeks.

Over the last 14 days, the state has had more than 1,300 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals four times.

Ohio reported 169 daily hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing the total to 55,185. In the last three weeks, the state is averaging 106 hospitalizations a day.

Twenty-nine ICU admissions were recorded in the last day in Ohio. More than 7,600 ICU admissions have been reported since the pandemic started.

Ohio reported 42 deaths on Tuesday for a total of 19,033. The date a death is reported does not reflect the date of death. ODH is assigning COVID deaths to the appropriate date on the overview dashboard.

More than 28,000 people received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in the last day and 58,111 received their last dose.

Nearly 38% of Ohioans have had at least one shot and 26.98% have completed the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 4,418,325 people in the state have started the vaccine and 3,153,146 are finished with the inoculation.