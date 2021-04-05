X

Coronavirus: DeWine to share details on Ohio’s pandemic response

Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, visit with a woman who just got her COVID vaccinaton and a member of the National Guard assisting at the COVID vaccination clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living Friday, April 2, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s response during a press conference at 2 p.m. today.

This week the state plans to begin offering the COVID vaccine on college campuses in an effort to boost vaccine rates and encourage students to get the shot.

With the school year ending in early May for many colleges and universities, Ohio hopes to vaccinate as many students as possible before they leave campus for the summer.

Most on-campus vaccination clinics will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose.

Last week, Central State University in Wilberforce announced the vaccine would be available in two clinics on-campus Thursday and Friday.

