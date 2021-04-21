Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, virus’ status in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine update Ohioans on the coronavirus pandemic and state’s response at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s his first COVID update in nearly a week.
On Thursday DeWine urged Ohioans to continue wearing face masks and following health orders as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the state.
“We have to stay on defense, which means we have to wear the masks,” he said. “Ohioans have done a phenomenal job for a number of months, we just have to do this a little longer. Where we can take this on offense is through the vaccine. We just have to keep going.”
While all of Ohio is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations, northern Ohio and the region near the Michigan border have the highest occurrence rate. Michigan is has one of the highest case rates in the U.S.
As of Tuesday, Ohio has reported more than 1,056,600 total cases of COVID and just under 1,300 coronavirus patients were hospitalized throughout the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.