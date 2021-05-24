springfield-news-sun logo
X

More than 2.7 million Ohioans registered for Vax-a-Million drawings, DeWine says

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the media after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Thurgood Marshall High school in Dayton. / Staff photo by Marshall Gorby
Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the media after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Thurgood Marshall High school in Dayton. / Staff photo by Marshall Gorby

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | Updated 12 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

More than 2,758,000 people have registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

For the $1 million prize, 2,758,470 people have signed up and 104,386 people have signed up for the college scholarship.

ExploreOhio’s Vax-a-Million drawing is today. Here’s what to expect.

On Wednesday, the first winners of the Vax-a-Million campaign campaign will be announced.

Since announcing the campaign, the state has seen a 94% increase in vaccination rates for ages 16 and 17, DeWine said. It’s the largest increase for any age group.

Ages 18 and 19 saw an increase of 46% and ages 20-49 an increase of 55%.

On a county level, Athens County is reporting the biggest increase in vaccinations at 144%, the governor said.

Miami County was the only area county to make the top 10, ranking sixth with an increase of 129% between May 14-19 compared to May 7-12.

While the drawing is scheduled for today, the winners will not be announced for another two days so the Ohio Department of Health can confirm the winners are eligible for the prizes.

Over the next few weeks, the state will award five $1 million prizes and five college scholarships to Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

ExploreOhio lawmaker drafting bill to stop vaccine lottery

Critics have called the campaign a waste of taxpayer money, and a state lawmaker said she’s in the process of drafting a bill that would stop it.

“I wanted to move forward on (the legislation) and see how we could stop the vaccine lottery because it is a waste of taxpayer dollars, and that’s in our purview to see how we can fix that,” Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum said.

DeWine and ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.

ExploreVaccines are up, what is driving the increase?

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top