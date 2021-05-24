More than 2.7 million Ohioans registered for Vax-a-Million drawings, DeWine says

Ages 18 and 19 saw an increase of 46% and ages 20-49 an increase of 55%.

On a county level, Athens County is reporting the biggest increase in vaccinations at 144%, the governor said.

Here are the top 10 counties that have seen vaccination increases: pic.twitter.com/ydiWm1dwfK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

Miami County was the only area county to make the top 10, ranking sixth with an increase of 129% between May 14-19 compared to May 7-12.

While the drawing is scheduled for today, the winners will not be announced for another two days so the Ohio Department of Health can confirm the winners are eligible for the prizes.

Over the next few weeks, the state will award five $1 million prizes and five college scholarships to Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Critics have called the campaign a waste of taxpayer money, and a state lawmaker said she’s in the process of drafting a bill that would stop it.

“I wanted to move forward on (the legislation) and see how we could stop the vaccine lottery because it is a waste of taxpayer dollars, and that’s in our purview to see how we can fix that,” Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum said.

DeWine and ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.