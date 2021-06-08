Coronavirus deaths surpass 20,000 in Ohio

Half of the state’s COVID deaths, 10,130, were people ages 80 and older, according to ODH.

More than 5,000 people ages 70-79 died and nearly 3,000 ages 60-69 died.

Cuyahoga County reported the most deaths at 2,194. Montgomery County was fourth in the state with 1,038 deaths.

For the fourth straight day, Ohio reported less than 500 daily cases of COVID.

The state recorded 426 cases in the last day, nearly double the 255 cases reported on Monday. In the last three weeks, Ohio has averaged 605 cases a day.

Ohio’s daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions also remained below the 21-day average on Tuesday.

Seven ICU admissions were reported in the last day compared to the average of nine and 48 hospitalizations were recorded compared to Ohio’s average of 71.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that 200,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are set to expire on June 23.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” he said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for people ages 18 and older.

As of Tuesday, 5,398,252 people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine and 4,799,537 have completed it.

Ohioans with at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win $1 million or a full college scholarship as part of the Vax-a-Million campaign.

Residents ages 12 and older can register online at https://ohiovaxamillion.com/index.html or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The winners of the third drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.