Coronavirus: 1 in 3 Ohioans have finished vaccine

One in three Ohioans have finished their coronavirus vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, 3,892,823 people in the state have completed their inoculation, meaning they’ve received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Of those vaccinated, ages 50-59 has the most number of people vaccinated, with more than 683,000 people. Ohioans ages 70-74 have the highest percentage of people vaccinated at 73.27%, according to ODH.
Ages 0-19 has the fewest number of people vaccinated and the lowest percentage, with 88,753 vaccinated or 3.07%. However, most people in the age group are not able to be vaccinated at this time. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for 18 and older.
That could change in the coming days as Pfizer seeks to be authorized for younger age groups. The Associated Press reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to expand Pfizer’s authorization to ages 12 and older by next week.