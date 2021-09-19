Concerts galore: There’s something for every taste

Caption Neal Gittleman, DPO artistic director and conductor. Credit: CONT Credit: CONT

CLASSICAL

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

(937) 228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by music director Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.

Masterworks Series

8 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 1-2: “Beethoven’s Eroica: A Salute to Heroes”

Nov. 12-13: “Tchaikovsky’s Passion”

Jan. 7-8: “East Meets West”

March 18-19: “Beethoven 7 and Strauss”

April 1-2: “April Fools and Geniuses”

May 13-14: “Beethoven 9: Joy to the World”

May 21-22: “Epic Opera – DPO Masterworks Series Performance” (Sun. 3 p.m.)

SuperPops Series

8 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 15-16: “The Rat Pack, Symphonic!”

Dec. 3-4: “Holiday Pops”

Feb. 18-19: “The Ladies of Swing”

June 17-18: “Paul Laurence Dunbar: A Juneteenth Celebration”

Rockin’ Orchestra Series

8 p.m. Schuster Center

Nov. 6: “Dayton Funk: A Tribute to Dayton’s Funk Legacy with Dayton Funk All-Stars & Guests”

Jan. 22: “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute”

March 5: “Windborne’s Music of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger & Keith Richards 1969”

April 16: “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles”

Family Series

3 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 17: “PhilharMonster – It’s Alive!”

Dec. 12: “The Nutcracker – Family Series Matinee Performance” (Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

March 20: “Bugs!!”

Special Events

Schuster Center

Dec. 15: “Handel’s Messiah” (Westminster Presbyterian, 7 p.m.)

Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve: Return to Vienna” (8 p.m.)

Caption Kathleen Clawson with the Dayton Opera. FILE

Dayton Opera

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

(937) 228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of varied programs.

Oct. 23-24: “The Elixir of Love” (Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.)

Feb. 25 and 27: “Finding Wright” (Fri. 8 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.)

April 3: “John Holiday: Opera Star Recital” (Sun. 3 p.m.)

May 21-22: “Epic Opera” (Fri. 8 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.)

Caption Fresh from his Metropolitan Opera debut, countertenor John Holiday, a recent finalist on NBC's "The Voice," will give the Dayton Opera Star Recital April 3 at the Schuster Center. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bach Society of Dayton

Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering

(937) 294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org

Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.

Oct. 17: “Rededicated!: Mozart Requiem and Lauridsen Lux Aeterna”

Dec. 5: “Rejoice! Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”

March 27: “Resplendent! Bach Mass in B Minor”

May 22: “Renewed! A Tribute to Paul Laurence Dunbar”

Chamber Music Yellow Springs

First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

(937) 374-8800 or cmys.org

Chamber Music Yellow Springs purposes to present chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures.

Sept. 26: Imani Winds

Nov. 21: Telegraph Quartet

March 27: Shanghai Quartet

April 24: Competition Finals

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

(937) 530-0515 or mvso.org

Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.

TBA: “West Side Story”

Musica!

(937) 619-9755 or musicadayton.org

Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures.

TBA

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave, Springfield

(937) 328-3874 or springfieldsym.org

Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.

Nov. 13: “Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance”

Jan. 29: “A Serenade of Movement – MasterWorks II”

March 5: “Mark O’Connor and the SSO – MasterWorks III”

April 16: “Get Happy! A Judy Garland Celebration – NightLights II”

May 21: “Verdi and Wagner – MasterWorks IV”

Wright State University

Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

(937) 775-2500 or wright.edu/music

Wright State University’s School of Music incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.

TBA

COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER

Caption Grammy winner Michael Bolton will sing his greatest hits and holiday favorites Dec. 19 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

(937) 418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

Oct. 30: The Texas Tenors

Dec. 5: Steven Curtis Chapman: Acoustic Christmas

Dec. 19: Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites

March 12: Forever Motown

Caption Anais Mitchell has played alongside of artists such as Ani Difranco, Richard Thompson, the Punch Brothers and Bon Iver. On March 18 she will perform locally with Patty Griffin and Sara Watkins as part of the Use Your Voice Tour. JAY SANSONE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: JAY SANSONE Credit: JAY SANSONE

Clark State Performing Arts Center Series

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

(937) 328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Oct. 7: Diamond Rio

Dec. 20: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – 2021

Feb. 10: Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman

Feb. 26: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar

March 26: The Ten Tenors – Love Is in the Air

April 30: The British Invasion – Live on Stage

Caption Puzzle of Light will perform Nov. 11 2021 at the Dayton Art Institute's Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz & Beyond series. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

(937) 223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond

This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Jimmy Leach Jazztet

Nov. 11: Puzzle of Light

Dec. 9: Kick-N-Flava

Skinner Pipe Organ Performances

Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.

Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5, Dec. 19

Caption Victoria Theatre s Universal 1 Credit Union VIC150 Music Series presents Dailey & Vincent, Jamie Dailey (left) and Darrin Vincent, in concert at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton on Sunday, March 4. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Live

Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

(937) 228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series

Jan. 7: Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin II

Feb. 4: Classic Albums Live Performs Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle

March 25: Dailey & Vincent

April 21: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

April 30: Classic Albums Live Performs AC/DC: Back in Black

Miami University Performing Arts Series

Oxford Campus, 101 S. Campus Ave.

(513) 529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu

Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”

TBA

Miami Valley Community Concert Association

Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

(937) 853-8292 or mvcconcert.org

Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”

Oct. 6: The Tom Daugherty Orchestra “Big Band Legends”

Oct. 18: Blue Suede Shoes “Elvis Bash”

March 14: Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute

May 24: Jim Witter “The Piano Men”

Caption KISS is no stranger to Dayton. The hard rock band has previously performed at the Wright State University Nutter Center in 1992, '96, '98 and '00. They will be returning to the Nutter Center Aug. 22. Photos contributed by the Nutter Center. Credit: Contributed by WSU Nutter Center Credit: Contributed by WSU Nutter Center

Nutter Center

3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

(937) 775-4789 or nuttercenter.com

Sept. 24: Alabama with Sara Evans

Oct. 17: KISS

Dec. 4: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Caption Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 1, released its fifteenth studio album, “Look Long,” in the early days of the pandemic. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

(937) 610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

Sept. 25: Brett Eldredge with Morgan Evans and Nate Smith

Sept. 28: Alice Cooper with Ace Frehley

Oct. 4: Indigo Girls with Becky Warren

Sorg Opera House

63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org

Oct. 8: Cincinnati Transit Authority – The Music of Chicago

Oct. 9: Classic Rock Experience

Oct. 15: The Ultimate Doors: A Tribute to Jim Morrison & The Doors

Oct. 16: Terry Lee Goffee: The “World’s Premier” Johnny Cash

Oct. 22: Blessid Union of Souls

Oct. 23: STRUTTER: America’s No. 1 KISS Tribute Band

Nov. 5: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

Nov. 6: The Menus

Nov. 12: The Almond Butter Band

Nov. 13: The Bel Airs ‘50s and ‘60s Rock & Roll Show Band

Nov. 19: Thunderstuck: America’s AC/DC

Nov. 20: Beatlemania Magic

Nov. 27: Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John

Dec. 11: Motortown All-Stars

Jan. 22: Signs of Life: The Essence of Pink Floyd

March 12: Riders In The Sky

March 19: The Cleverlys

Springfield Arts Council

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

(937) 328-3874 or springfieldartscouncil.org

Dec. 11: Christmas with The Celts

Jan. 22: Masters of Soul

April 22: “MJ Live! Michael Jackson Tribute Concert”

University of Dayton ArtsLIVE

300 College Park, Dayton

(937) 229-2545 or udayton.edu/artssciences/artslive

ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”

Sept. 19: American Mosaic

Oct. 3: Jupiter String Quartet

Oct. 21: Joel Ross, Good Vibes

Nov. 7: INVOKE

Feb. 27: The Harlem Quartet

March 24: Bria Skonberg

April 6: New Morse Code

FALL ARTS PREVIEW

The fall arts season is about to get underway. Throughout September, we will bring you season schedules and highlights for performing arts groups throughout the region.

Sept. 12: Theater

Today: Music

Sept. 26: Dance