Companies seek employees to fill hundreds of jobs: ‘We’re always looking for good talent’

More than 150 area businesses will be looking for employees at a job fair this week that comes at a critical time as employers attempt to fill empty positions.
Montgomery County Workforce Development Services, in partnership with Greene County, is holding the event at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The mobile workforce unit will be on-site and staff will be available to review resumes, print additional copies of resumes, as well as offer other assistance to job seekers, officials said.
“We want people to know that there are jobs out there and between Montgomery County and Greene County, there are teams that are willing to support job seekers and help them make that connection,” said Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer with Montgomery County Businesses Services. “We got the workforce for it, it’s just a matter of connecting them with those employers and finding the right fit.”
Multiple industries will be represented at the job fair including manufacturing, health care and hospitality, Hamby said. She said Montgomery County can provide certain training to people who are looking to get into a new job.
Employers plan to hire almost one-third (31.6%) more new college graduates from the Class of 2022 than they hired from the Class of 2021, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ Job Outlook 2022 report.
Nearly 56% of respondents to a NACE’s survey indicate that they will increase their college hire numbers, compared to just 16.5% the previous year, the report states. A reported 41% will maintain their hiring level. Fewer than 4% will decrease their number of college hires.
Jamie’s Tire and Service is a local business that will be at the job fair Wednesday. It has shops in Greene and Montgomery counties and its marketing manager, James Gilcher, said hiring today is different compared to previous years.
“I wouldn’t say we are hurting to find people, there are plenty of workers out there,” Gilcher said. “But you have to put in a little more effort as an employer right now to catch their attention and get them an offer they want to take.”
He said the company has taken a serious look at what it pays employees and the incentives it offers to keep them around. He said job fairs can be good opportunities to meet potential employees.
“We’re of the mindset that we’re always looking for good talent,” Gilcher said. “In the past, we’ve (found) some really good people going to this type of event.”
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
He said sometimes people don’t think about applying to a company or industry until they meet someone who is in it and job fairs are a good place for that to happen.
Gilcher said experience is helpful for some jobs available at Jamie’s Tire and Service, but it’s not a requirement. The business has grown to six stores.
“We are looking for new people to come in and grow with us and get to that next level.”
Staff reporter Nick Blizzard contributed to this report
About the Author