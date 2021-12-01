springfield-news-sun logo
X

Community Conversations: Making our region the best for the military and veterans

Cadets from the Civil Air Patrol’s 037 Wright-Patterson Composite Squadron look through binoculars at the flightline June 29 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The cadets got an up-close tour of what happens behind the scenes at the 88th Operations Support Squadron’s base control tower. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS ALEXANDRIA FULTON
Caption
Cadets from the Civil Air Patrol’s 037 Wright-Patterson Composite Squadron look through binoculars at the flightline June 29 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The cadets got an up-close tour of what happens behind the scenes at the 88th Operations Support Squadron’s base control tower. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS ALEXANDRIA FULTON

Credit: A1C Alexandria Fulton

Credit: A1C Alexandria Fulton

Local News
By Nick Hrkman, Staff Writer
33 minutes ago

The health and growth of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — the largest single-site employer in Ohio with more than 30,000 workers — is critical to the success of our entire region.

That’s why the Dayton Daily News will examine what needs to be done to keep and attract both military missions and veterans to the area in a Community Conversation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. You can watch the live discussion on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

ExploreWright-Patt, other federal installations generate $19.4B for region’s economy, support 103K jobs

The local community depends on the base’s talent pipeline that brings in — and sometimes retains — high-skilled professionals from around the country.

The base’s growth also spurs the influx of startup tech firms, contractors and other research organizations that benefit from proximity to the base and its federal contracts.

ExploreBuckeye State’s message to military families and retirees: Come home

Our panel of experts will explain how base jobs and influence will help economic developers figure out how to stabilize and increase our area’s population.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Business Reporter Thomas Gnau. Panelists include:

  • Cassie Barlow, president of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education and a retired commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, which acts as the “host” for Wright Patterson Air Force Base. The unit secures, maintains and supports the base and its facilities.
  • Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition.
  • Lester L. Lyles, retired United States Air Force general, former vice chief of staff of the United States Air Force, and former commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
  • Col. Patrick G. Miller, current commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander.
  • Joseph E. Zeis Jr., retired U.S. Air Force Colonel who now serves as Governor DeWine’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region.

We encourage the audience to ask questions they may have during the live discussion. Time will be made available to participants to answer questions from viewers. You can also send questions to tom.gnau@coxinc.com ahead of the Community Conversation that we may include in the Q&A.

ExploreNew DOD report puts Ohio in the middle for professional license portability

If you’re unable to watch the event live, a recording of the discussion will also be made available for you to view on YouTube and on www.daytondailynews.com.

Caption
Dr. Cassie Barlow. (CONTRIBUTED)

Dr. Cassie Barlow. (CONTRIBUTED)
Caption
Dr. Cassie Barlow. (CONTRIBUTED)

Caption
Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition

Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition
Caption
Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of Dayton Development Coalition

Caption
General Lester Lyles (USAF retired)

General Lester Lyles (USAF retired)
Caption
General Lester Lyles (USAF retired)

Caption
Col. Patrick Miller, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing

Col. Patrick Miller, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing
Caption
Col. Patrick Miller, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing

Caption
Colonel Joseph E. Zeis Jr. is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, with over 26 years of service. Currently, he serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense, a position created by Governor Mike DeWine to protect and grow Ohio’s military and aerospace installations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and NASA Glenn Research Center, and to advance the quality of life for service members and their families. Zeis also seeks out opportunities to strengthen and grow Ohio’s defense and aerospace industries and workforce. (CONTRIBUTED)

Colonel Joseph E. Zeis Jr. is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, with over 26 years of service. Currently, he serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense, a position created by Governor Mike DeWine to protect and grow Ohio’s military and aerospace installations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and NASA Glenn Research Center, and to advance the quality of life for service members and their families. Zeis also seeks out opportunities to strengthen and grow Ohio’s defense and aerospace industries and workforce. (CONTRIBUTED)
Caption
Colonel Joseph E. Zeis Jr. is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, with over 26 years of service. Currently, he serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense, a position created by Governor Mike DeWine to protect and grow Ohio’s military and aerospace installations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and NASA Glenn Research Center, and to advance the quality of life for service members and their families. Zeis also seeks out opportunities to strengthen and grow Ohio’s defense and aerospace industries and workforce. (CONTRIBUTED)

In Other News
1
5 in Miami Valley win $10K Vax-2-School scholarships in 3rd round...
2
Ohio records more than 8,000 daily COVID cases for first time in 2...
3
Archdiocese will release ‘final’ parish reorganization plan Sunday
4
Two-county chase ends with standoff in Dayton
5
FBI warns of ‘bystander fatigue,’ says it was likely a factor in Oregon

About the Author

Nick Hrkman
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top