Comedy festival for all ages this weekend in Bellbrook

The Bellbrook Lions Club is sponsoring this free, family-friendly event, and is in partnership with Ricky’s Comedy Club in Miamisburg.

The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend, organizer Jennifer Leclaire said.

Leclaire pitched the event to the Bellbrook Lions Club’s annual “shark-tank-like” pitch competition at their pancake breakfast in February, and said laughter is both good for the soul and good for the community.

“I wanted something that would be highly participatory, that anyone could say, ‘I think I can do five minutes of stand up, or I’d like to try,’ and so my hope is they’ll come and bring their family and friends,” she said.

The audience will vote for the funniest participant, and the top three will be awarded cash prizes.

Patrons are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

“I’m super excited about it, just because I think it’ll bring joy to the community, and it’ll be bring people to the community,” Leclaire said. " I like events that get people together. It’s important for us to show up for things we want to see continue.”