Clearcreek Twp. police officer shot in face discharged from rehab unit

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Warren County. Ney was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he remained in the intensive care unit until his transfer to a rehab unit last week.

According to Clearcreek Twp. Sgt. Jason Bates, Ney was discharged from the rehab unit Saturday.