Clark State to dedicate classroom in honor of late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer

Clark State College will dedicate a classroom in honor of late Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.
The college plans to dedicate a room to Fischer in its Brinkman Education Center during a ceremony on March 28 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will take place on the fourth floor of the Brinkman Education Center and refreshments will be available.
Fischer died at the age of 65 in November after he suffered a medical emergency while at a Buckeye State Sheriffs Association convention in Sandusky. He was a lifelong resident of Greene County and Clark State graduate.
“Sheriff Gene Fischer was the model for a proud alumnus of Clark State: he demonstrated excellence in his law enforcement career and he made his alma mater, Clark State, better by providing us with useful feedback on how we can improve our program to better serve the region he loved,” Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin. “He was truly one of a kind, and we are honored to name our classroom after him as a reminder of his legacy of empathy and expertise.”
Fischer served on the Clark State Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. He spent 20 years with the Xenia Police Division before becoming Greene County sheriff in 2003.
“Sheriff Fischer was the epitome of well-respected law enforcement in this region,” said Toni Overholser, director of the Clark State Foundation. “His passing is a loss for our entire community.”
RSVPs for the dedication event are due by Monday. The ceremony will be rescheduled in case of inclement weather.
About the Author