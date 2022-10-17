Clark State hosts donation drive to help children in foster care

The ECE coordinated with Clark County Family and Children Services to donate personal hygiene items to children in foster care in Clark County, according to a press release from Clark State College.

Items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, hairbrushes and combs, deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner and more are requested but not limited to these items only, according to Clark State College. It is recommended that all items be new and unopened if packaged.