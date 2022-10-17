Clark State hosts donation drive to help children in foster care

The second annual Duffle Shuffle event hosted by The Clark State College Early Childhood Education (ECE) program students will run from Oct. 17 to Nov.18.
The ECE coordinated with Clark County Family and Children Services to donate personal hygiene items to children in foster care in Clark County, according to a press release from Clark State College.
Items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, hairbrushes and combs, deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner and more are requested but not limited to these items only, according to Clark State College. It is recommended that all items be new and unopened if packaged.
“Last year was a huge success with faculty, students and the community donating to this great cause. Employees of Clark County Children & Services were very thankful to receive the donations in 2021 and are gracious to receive donations again this year,” Brielle Ward, early childhood education instructor at Clark State said. “The Early Childhood Education students and I are hoping to have another successful donation this year to help as many Clark County children in foster care as we can.”
The event came from the ECE students in the Socioemotional Development course who learned about trauma and specific information about children in foster care, the release said.
Donations can be made by anyone locally and drop-off locations will occur at the entrances of Clark State’s main campus location in Springfield.
“Clark State students, faculty and staff strive to make a difference in our community,” Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State, said. “The Duffle Shuffle is another creative way to reach out and make a difference. I am proud of the Student Senate and ECE students for partnering on this simple yet effective event supporting children in Clark County.”
About the Author