Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first baby of 2024

Local News
By
2 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed its first baby of the new year, a lesser kudu calf.

The female calf was born Monday to first-time mom Sabi, the zoo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Keepers and veterinarians didn’t notice any nursing or interest from Sabi, so they intervened to provide nutrients and warmth to the calf.

“The goal is still to reunite mom and baby, but a temporary nursery has been set up in the barn so the zoo’s keeper, vet and neonate staff can provide supportive care,” the Cincinnati Zoo shared.

The zoo is currently celebrating the colder weather with its king penguin parades.

At 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays king penguins march with their keepers from the aviary. The first parade was on Jan. 13 and the last parade is scheduled for Feb. 25.

It must be colder than 50 degrees for the penguins to march.

The zoo said this is the last year for the penguin parades before the aging king penguins retire.

