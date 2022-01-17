Hamburger icon
Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick ‘Rose’ in honor of Betty White

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is naming its little blue penguin chick Rose after Betty White's character on "Golden Girls." Photo courtesy the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
By Kristen Spicker
44 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden honored Betty White by naming a penguin chick after the late actress and animal rights advocate.

The zoo’s little blue penguin was named Rose after White’s character, Rose Nylund, on the “Golden Girls”. The Cincinnati Zoo made the announced on Monday, which would’ve been White’s 100th birthday.

Currently, the zoo is celebrating Penguin Days with reduced admission through March 11. On Friday the zoo held its first penguin parade of the season with king penguins BB, Martin Luther and Larry.

Penguin parades are at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Mondays. The 11 a.m. parade begins outside the Wings of Wonder Bird House and the 2:30 p.m. parade starts outside the entrance of Children’s Zoo.

It must be colder than 50 degrees for the king penguins to participate in the parade. The penguin parades will take place through Feb. 28.

On non-holiday Mondays the Cincinnati Zoo is having 15-minute penguin encounters with a rockhopper and Magellanic penguin at 11 a.m. at the Wings of Wonder Bird House.

