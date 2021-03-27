Cincinnati Reds ballpark reopening with new features, safety precautions

The ballpark will reopen with a family zone, an executive suite that can host groups of up to 50 people and a press club with Boone County Bourbon, a release said. The ballpark is also adding new concession items, such as a s’mores fry box, a spicy chicken sandwich and nachos with spicy sausage and jalapenos.

The park is also introducing Reds Pay, a mobile payment option through the MLB Ballpark app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Pay, the release said. Additionally, patrons will be able to order their food online through the app and can be notified by text when the food is ready.