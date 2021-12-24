Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced in a press release on Friday that he has COVID-19.
Cranley, a Democrat candidate for governor, said he was tested after he came into contact earlier in the week with someone who had COVID-19.
“I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms,” Cranley said in the statement. “Thankfully, my wife and son have tested negative. I have reached out to everyone I came into contact with this week encouraging them to get tested. Please wear your masks, get vaccinated and get boosted. I urge everyone to exercise caution this holiday season.”
Cranley’s positive COVID-19 test comes days after he gave an unprecedented press conference with Cincinnati Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval urging people in Cincinnati to get vaccinated and to get the COVID booster.
About the Author