Checks to go out next week for Ohioans tricked in tax scheme

The checks are part of a $141 million multi-state settlement with Intuit, the owner of TurboTax. The settlement includes $5.3 million that will be sent out to 174,000 Ohioans. About 4.4 million victims have been identified nationwide.

Those who are eligible to receive settlement money will be contacted via email by Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator. All checks are expected to be sent out by the end of the month.