CHARTS: What does a year of COVID-19 vaccines look like in area counties?

On Dec. 14, 2020, the first approved COVID-19 shot in Ohio was given at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to a frontline health care worker. About a week later, doses arrived in the Dayton area, and hospitals and health departments began administering the shots just in time for Christmas to health care workers and first responders.

For months, demand far outweighed supply as Ohio and the country rationed doses, prioritizing essential workers and high-risk groups like the elderly. A year later that has slowed to a trickle.