Central State to reimburse furloughed staff

In addition, any Central State University employee who chooses to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be given free parking for the academic year, and staff are eligible for a 50% tuition discount for the university’s new online Master of Business Administration program, launching this fall.

The online MBA program is “the beginning of the university moving into unchartered waters of graduate studies” Thomas said.

CSU students and graduates are slated to receive benefits of their own. Students who graduated in fiscal years ’20 and ’21 will have their debt to the university forgiven. All students will receive free textbooks for the current academic year, and any students who get vaccinated will receive $100.

“No incentives or gifts that we could offer will ever be enough to express our sincere appreciation for each of you, for how far we have come and how far we have yet to go,” Thomas said.

The university has raised approximately $3.9 million in funds from the date Thomas took office to the end of the fiscal year. The foundation of the university’s fundraising is “rooted in our focus on establishing mutually beneficial business partnerships,” Thomas said, the list of which includes Amazon and Proctor and Gamble.

Thomas took office as the ninth president of Central State on July 1, 2020.