Central State awarded $10M USDA grant for sustainable hemp research project

“To sustainably impact public health outcomes, we must holistically address long-standing issues of food and health inequities,” Phipps said. “This means coming alongside and partnering with communities – especially those that have been historically underserved – to build meaningful and relevant outreach and agriculture development programs that build on their existing desires and community efforts toward food sovereignty.”

Aquaculture involves breeding, raising and harvesting of fish, shrimp and other water-based products.

Explore Greene County Jail inmate who walked away from work detail back in custody

The project includes partnerships with the College of Menominee Nation, Kentucky State University, University of Delaware, University of Kentucky and Mississippi State University.

Central State is the only Ohio university and Historically Black College or University to receive a SAS project, according to its release.

“This is a historical award for Central State University,” CSU President Jack Thomas said. “It demonstrates CSU’s core value of academic excellence and continuous efforts to meet and enhance the university’s land grant mission.”