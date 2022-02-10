CenterPoint Energy to postpone fees, disconnections for those receiving bills late

CenterPoint Energy said it will postpone late fees and disconnections connected to some customers in Indiana and Ohio after an issue with bill delivery meant bills sent over the last few weeks were arriving late.
In a statement, CenterPoint said that it has identified affected customers and updated their accounts, saying that all late fees and disconnections would be postponed so long as bills are paid before the next due date.
CenterPoint was not specific about what the problem was with delivery but said that it had to do with an issue with the U.S. Postal Service.
The USPS confirmed the issue was resolved and steps had been taken to prevent more delays, according to the statement.
