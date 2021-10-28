CDC: Salami sticks sold at Trader Joe’s tied to salmonella outbreak

Symptoms of a severe salmonella infection include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting so much you can’t keep liquids down and dehydration symptoms like dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.

Anyone experiencing severe salmonella symptoms should call their healthcare provider.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

People at a higher risk of severe illness include children under 5 years, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.