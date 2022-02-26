CDC releases new framework for measuring community COVID-19 levels

In “High” areas, with high potential for healthcare system strain and high levels of severe disease, along with testing and vaccination the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings, including schools.

In all areas, the CDC said people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask, but that people may choose to mask at any time.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said it supports the new framework.

In a statement, Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel said, “As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take.”

Most of the area is listed as Medium, including Butler, Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.

Miami County is the only county in our area listed as Low, while Clark and Champaign counties with both designated High.

More information on the new system and a map of the different county levels is available on the CDC website.