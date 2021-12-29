CBC reports ‘critical need’ for O Negative, O Positive and B Negative blood donors

The Community Blood Center is urging donors of all blood types to schedule a donation, and to commit to giving in 2022.
The CBC is reporting a “critical need” for O Negative, O Positive and B Negative red blood cell donations, and platelets from all blood types.
The holiday period and month of January is an important time to donate, especially as keeping blood type O in full supply remains a challenge due to COVID-19, the agency said.
Through New Year’s Eve, everyone who registers to donate will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a gray fleece blanket with the CBC blood drop logo. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3221.
This week, the CBC is operating on special hours of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be closed New Year’s Day but will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
CBC’s New Year’s message is “We’re Counting on you in 2022.” January is national and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month to thank all donors and to encourage more people to donate.
The CBC is asking community members to commit in 2022 to becoming a blood donor, donating more often, becoming a platelet or plasma donor or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.
The CBC serves a 15-county area in Southwest Ohio and eastern Indiana, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties in Ohio.
