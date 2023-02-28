CareSource partnering with Walmart on new benefits for some on Medicaid

The partnership will begin in Ohio sometime within July or August of this year, with a focus on cardiometabolic conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, or hypertension. Walmart will have community health workers complete state-approved health risk and social needs assessments. Those health workers will then connect select CareSource Medicaid members to community resources, life skills support, and health literacy education.

“Our goal is to utilize our combined assets to create healthier individuals and communities,” said Warren Moore, Walmart’s vice president of social determinants of health. “We’re trying to close the gaps in care and promote positive health behavior change through holistic, culturally sustaining, and high-quality health and wellness solutions. CareSource is the ideal partner to help bring this vision to life.”