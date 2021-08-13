CareFlight called to two-vehicle crash in Greene County

CareFlight was called to a two-vehicle crash in Miami Twp. in Greene County Friday morning.
At least one person was injured in the crash, but additional information on their condition was not available.
The crash was reported at 10:23 at Clifton and Grinnell Road, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial reports indicate at least one person was trapped.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
